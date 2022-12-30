Camden County man charged with first-degree aggravated assault in death of his father

article

A New Jersey man is being charged in the death of his father who prosecutors say died following an argument at a Camden County home Friday morning.

Joseph Mastranduono Jr., 44, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old Joseph Mastranduono Sr., prosecutors said.

Officers from the Winslow Township Police Department were called to a home on Kresson Court around 3 a.m. for reports of an argument between the father and son.

Investigators say the elder Mastranduono was found unresponsive by police and taken to Jefferson-Washington Township Hospital where he died.

Mastranduono Jr. was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be transported to a Camden County correctional facility.