Camden County police searching for missing man

article

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Bergen Square.

Naron Jackson, 42, was reported missing since Friday night from his home on the 300 block of Chestnut Street.

Jackson is described as a black male, 6 feet 5 inches, 268 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, gray pants and blue and green sneakers. Jackson is known to frequent the Broadway corridor, including the Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.