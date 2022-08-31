Camden County Police searching for vehicle, driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

article

The Camden County Police Department is searching for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run and its driver.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres Avenues.

Police say a gold Nissan Maxima struck a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Cooper Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, officials say.

Authorities say the Nissan Maxima fled the scene after the crash.

According to police, the car has extensive damage, including a missing rear bumper and damage to the rear windshield.

Camden police released images of this car, which is a similar version of the car they are searching for in connection to a fatal hit-and-run. (Camden County Police Department)

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Camden police at 856-757-7042.