Camden County residents extra thankful as they make last minute Thanksgiving preparations

The stress of preparing the Thanksgiving meal is here and for many, the day was spent running out for staples and maybe a stop at the bakery for the good stuff.

Just hours away from enjoying a Thanksgiving feast, people, like Tummona Fisher of Pennsauken, are running out to grab last minute items and reignite holiday traditions. Many are celebrating with their families for the first time in two years.

"It’s kind of surreal to actually be out and about," Fisher said. "Last year was a shocker."

On Thanksgiving Eve, stores like McMillan’s Bakery in Haddon Township, New Jersey, were bustling. At times, the line was wrapped around the corner.

The bakery owner’s daughter, Kristine Emmons, remarked, "We stopped taking orders Sunday night because we just couldn’t keep up."

Emmons said pie orders tripled this year, compared to last and sales are up. They’re seeing more smiles, too. People are excited to have a more traditional holiday this year.

"Being back with family, around the table, having delicious pies and cakes and fellowship - it’s been too long," Carol Baals, of Cape May, commented.

McMillan’s owner, Arline Biemiller, says this year’s challenge is maintaining supply.

"Particularly, our pumpkin. We are used to using Libby’s pumpkin, but it’s very scarce. We’re having trouble with our chocolate, too."

Flexibility is key and customers don’t seem to mind as long as things continue to trend in the right direction.

"It’s been a tough year, so this year, hopefully, will get better," Fisher added.

