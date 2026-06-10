Camden man charged after woman stabbed in Audubon Acme parking lot

The Brief A 23-year-old woman was stabbed in the parking lot of the Acme Supermarket in Audubon on Tuesday night. Police say the suspect, William J. McCallin, was arrested at the scene and faces multiple charges. The victim is expected to recover after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



Police say a woman was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Acme Supermarket, and a suspect is now in custody.

What we know:

Officers from the Audubon Police Department were called to the Acme Supermarket parking lot at about 9:47 p.m. on June 9, 2026, for a reported assault. Police say they found a 23-year-old woman on the ground with several cuts and immediately provided aid.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and is expected to be released.

Officers say the suspect, William J. McCallin, 23, of Camden, was found at the scene and arrested without incident.

According to investigators, McCallin and the victim knew each other and had argued before the stabbing.

Police say McCallin was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

McCallin was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility and is awaiting a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Police say the quick response helped ensure the victim received prompt medical attention and led to the immediate arrest of the suspect.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the disagreement that led to the stabbing or the current condition of the victim beyond what was shared.