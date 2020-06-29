Camden man charged in connection with death of Pine Hill man

article

Camden County officials charge a Camden man in connection with the death of a Pine Hill man.

Michael Brandon, a 32-year-old man from Camden, was charged with one count of first-degree Felony Murder in the death of 30-year-old Pedro Fernandez, of Pine Hill.

Officials say Fernandez was reported missing late Saturday night. Police were called to the 1500 block of Pershing Street just after 11 p.m. for a call of a possible kidnapping. Authorities say witnesses told responding officers they saw Fernandez being forced into a black pickup truck by an unknown individual.

Officers pulled a truck matching the description over early Sunday, around 1 a.m. They were able to identify Michael Brandon as the driver of the pickup.

Fernandez’s body was found about 2 p.m. Sunday near the 400 block of Marlton Avenue. Authorities say he had been shot multiple times.

Brandon is awaiting a pretrial hearing.

Advertisement

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Detective Andy McNeil at 856-225-8407 or Camden County Police Detective Ed Gonzalez at 856-757-7400. Tips can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP