Chester County man charged with rape of 7-year-old: 'Gut-wrenching'

Updated  July 24, 2025 2:33pm EDT
The Brief

    • Drake Lease, 18, is accused of raping a 7-year-old while they were sleeping over a relative's house last month.
    • Lease is charged with Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, and other crimes.
    • Delaware County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe called the allegations "gut-wrenching."

COATESVILLE, Pa. - A Chester County man is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl while they were sleeping over a relative's house earlier this month. 

Drake Lease, 18, is charged with Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, and other related offenses.

What we know:

Officers from the City of Coatesville Police Department on Sunday received information about the sexual assault of a child. 

The 7-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for immediate medical care and a sexual assault exam.

Investigators spoke with the child and learned that the alleged sexual assault happened while they were sleeping at a relative's house.

Drake Lease, 18, was arrested and charged with several crimes, including Rape of a Child.

He is being held at Chester County Prison $750k cash bail. 

What they're saying:

Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe called the allegations "gut-wrenching."

"The facts of this case are gut-wrenching," he said. "No child should be sexually assaulted in the middle of the night at a relative’s house."

What's next:

Lease is due in court on Aug. 11.

