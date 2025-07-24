Chester County man charged with rape of 7-year-old: 'Gut-wrenching'
COATESVILLE, Pa. - A Chester County man is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl while they were sleeping over a relative's house earlier this month.
Drake Lease, 18, is charged with Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, and other related offenses.
What we know:
Officers from the City of Coatesville Police Department on Sunday received information about the sexual assault of a child.
The 7-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for immediate medical care and a sexual assault exam.
Investigators spoke with the child and learned that the alleged sexual assault happened while they were sleeping at a relative's house.
He is being held at Chester County Prison $750k cash bail.
What they're saying:
Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe called the allegations "gut-wrenching."
"The facts of this case are gut-wrenching," he said. "No child should be sexually assaulted in the middle of the night at a relative’s house."
What's next:
Lease is due in court on Aug. 11.