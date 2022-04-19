Camden man charged with murder in 2013 cold case

A 2013 Camden cold case has seen developments nearly a decade later.

Duane Parker, 58, has been charged in the fatal stabbing of 57-year-old man. He is now facing first-degree murder, felony murder and robbery charges.

On December 14, 2013, Timothy Appling died after he was reportedly stabbed on Broadway and Atlantic Avenue in Camden. Police say the 57-year-old man was found bleeding on the ground and pronounced dead at a local hospital. His death was ruled a homicide, according to police.

DNA evidence was originally found under Appling's fingernails, but no matches were found at the time. A witness also told police a man with a scar on his forehead named "Park" or "Parks" robbed and assaulted the victim.

Duane Parker was named as a potential DNA match in January 2020. Parker, who had a scar on his forehead, was later confirmed as a match in December 2021.

Parker is currently serving an unrelated sentence at the New Jersey State Prison. A detention hearing for the 2013 cold case is set to be scheduled.

