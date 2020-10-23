Camden man sought in I-676 crash that killed woman, 21, in January

article

Pennsylvania State Police say they are still searching for a driver they say was involved in deadly crash on I-676 in Philadelphia earlier this year.

The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the expressway back on Jan. 25, just after 6 p.m.

Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman from Orlando, Florida.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles with two additional victims suffering severe injuries.

Police say the collision occurred as the victim's vehicle was pulling off the roadway and onto the shoulder near the 8th street exit.

That's when police say Aaron Sims, a 26-year-old Camden, New Jersey resident struck the back of the victim's vehicle while driving carelessly at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say Sim's vehicle struck the other car with such force that a rear occupant was partially ejected.

Following an investigation, authorities determined Sims was leaving his cousin's house on the 1400 block of Brown Street in Philadelphia and was driving under the influence of alcohol and THC.

A warrant has been issued for Sim's arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident or Sims' whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.