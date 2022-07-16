Camden man charged in fatal shooting of man in June

article

A Camden man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly June shooting, officials announced.

Derrick Miller, a 36-year-old Camden resident, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Charles Copling III, also of Camden.

According to officials, the shooting happened on June 17, just before noon, on the 1200 block of Decatur Street.

Responding officers found Copling on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Cooper University Hospital, where he died from his injury later that same day.

Miller is already incarcerated in the Camden County Correctional Facility on other charges. He was served with the murder charge Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 609-969-9530 and Camden County Police Department Homicide Detective Matt Kreidler at 609-519-6918.