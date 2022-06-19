Police launch homicide investigation after fatal morning shooting in Camden

A man is dead after police say he was shot in Camden Friday morning.

Police found the 37-year-old man on the 1200 block of Decatur Street around 11:59 a.m. He was lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later around 4 p.m.

The shooting victim was identified as Charles Copling, III, of Camden.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 609-969-9530 and Camden County Police Department Homicide Detective Matt Kreidler at 609-519-6918.