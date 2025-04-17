Camden reaches agreement with recycling company after massive fire; find out how residents may benefit

The Brief A major investment is being made in Camden after a massive fire at a recycling plant. The fire happened in February and could be seen from more than 15 miles away and sent more than 100 families out of their homes.



The mayor of Camden has hammered out an agreement with a South Jersey metal recycler after a massive fire in the winter sent families scrambling for safety.

What we know:

Residents of Camden’s Waterfront South community say EMR, the massive metal recycler, has long been a poor neighbor. But it had never been as bad as a Friday in February when a massive fire at the yard sent thick, black smoke into the community, forcing hundreds of families to flee.

Aliyia Jones held up her cell phone showing video of what she saw that winter night. She said, "My health is at risk. I now have asthma. I’m on an albuterol machine. It’s survival mode now. All these promises are in the wind. I must go now."

She’s leaving, but for those who’ll stay, Camden’s mayor said he’s hammered out a tough, $6.7 million agreement paid by EMR to help the residents of Waterfront South and beyond.

The mayor grew emotional during the Thursday announcement, saying, "You got to look the residents in the eye and say we’re going to be here. We’re going to make an impact on our children, our families, and the health of this community."

By the numbers:

EMR will pay $4.5 million of the agreement in 2025 and $450,000 yearly over the next five years. City leaders promise the money will be directed to community efforts targeted by residents while EMR will install an aerial fire suppression system including heat detection cameras able to direct water to potential hot spots.

Carlos Morales leads the Heart of Camden nonprofit. He told those gathered, "There’s going to be accountability. We want timelines, we want transparency. We want people to understand what does this mean."

The backstory:

The announcement, held in the field house of a local nonprofit, grew contentious as skeptical residents argued the city had ignored their past complaints about EMR. Resident Jordan Meed said, "They’re getting something done because their ass is on the line, so maybe things are going in the right direction. Maybe this is a step in the right direction."

The fire and smoke, seen up to 15 miles away, has caught the eye of a state legislator now willing to pull back EMR’s long-held tax breaks and sharpen regulations if there’s a repeat performance. Louis Cappelli, the director of the Camden County Commissioners, said, "I truly believe we’re taking a giant step towards resolving this issue with this agreement."