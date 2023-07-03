Camden woman charged in deadly shooting of ex-boyfriend, prosecutors say

article

A New Jersey woman is facing charges after prosecutors say she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend last month in Camden.

Shanika Gideon, 31, was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Kyle Wilson, prosecutors reported.

Investigators say on June 28 Wilson was suffering from a gunshot wound when he flagged down a police vehicle near the intersection of South 8th and Morgan streets.

Police drove Wilson, a Mantua resident, to Cooper University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Less than a week after the deadly shooting, prosecutors say Gideon was arrested by U.S. Marshals about an hour away from Camden in Flemington, New Jersey.

She was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful purpose.