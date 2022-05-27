Camden's LEAP Academy inspires as it sends every graduate to school of their choice

It’s graduation day for one Camden charter school. For the 18th year in a row, they’re sending every graduating student to their college or university of choice.

A celebration from start to finish – high school graduation for the senior class from LEAP Academy University Charter School in Camden and nearly every seat in the Rutgers University, Camden, auditorium is held by a proud family member or friend of the Class of 2022.

"We have risen above the fold and accomplished greatness. This is just the beginning," stated graduate Alexander Cedeno.

These students have persevered despite challenges, including pandemic learning and socio-economic barriers.

"We have bad times. Everybody does, but our class came together when we needed it. Especially during the pandemic. I never felt alone," graduate Ariyanna Bloodworth said.