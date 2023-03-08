Local cancer survivor raising funds to find less toxic cancer treatments after experiencing heart failure

article

A local teen who survived cancer is now raising funds to help other patients avoid devastating outcomes after treatment.

Matthew Hauser of Chester County was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, when he was two years old.

Chemotherapy treatments helped him beat cancer, but they also caused damage to his heart.

Matthew had no problems keeping up with his family's active lifestyle until the summer of 2022, when he began to experience heart failure.

Doctors put in a heart pump to help, but later said the teen would need a heart transplant.

Despite his personal battles, Matthew is on a mission to help others.

The teen is one of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Student Visionaries of the Year for the Greater Philadelphia area.

He aims to raise $200,000 to create less toxic treatments for childhood cancer.

Matthew and his dad joined Good Day Philadelphia to discuss his mission.

He told FOX 29's Karen Hepp that his goal is to find therapies that will allow cancer patients "live a safer and more normal and controlled life"

Hauser's fundraiser ends on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Donations are being collected here.