Cape May-Lewes Ferry imposes restrictions due to coronavirus

Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials are again implementing vehicle-only restrictions on its vessels that sail between New Jersey and Delaware because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, only vehicles and their occupants will be allowed. Travel is suspended for pedestrians and passengers with bicycles.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority says passengers are encouraged to remain inside their vehicles during the trip.

They can visit the outer decks, but the salon is closed except to use the bathrooms or to get food.

Passengers will not be permitted to sit in the salon. The restrictions will remain until further notice.

