Car crashes into Family Dollar, goes up in flames in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:09AM
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning crash in North Philadelphia ended with a car inside a dollar store.

The car crashed into the Family Dollar on North 22nd Street before bursting into flames.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

The driver is being treated for minor injuries.

It appears a tow truck was also involved in the crash, but no information has been provided about its driver.

Police have also yet to release what led to the crash.