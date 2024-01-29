Shane Pryor escape: Charges filed against recaptured Philadelphia teen prisoner

New charges have been brought against recaptured teen prisoner Shane Pryor, whose escape during a medical visit to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia sparked a four-day-long manhunt across the city.

Pryor, 17, was charged Monday with Aggravated Assault, Hindering Apprehension, Escape, Simple Assault and Reckless Endangerment. He was also charged with assaulting a Juvenile Justice Service Center teacher weeks before his escape from custody.

The manhunt for Pryor began on Wednesday, when investigators say he visited Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment of a hand injury. Authorities said Pryor was uncuffed and with two prison staff members when he managed to exit a vehicle and escape.

Pryor allegedly convinced a pedestrian on the street to let him use their phone, which police say he used to call 18-year-old Michael Diggs. Police say Diggs - who has since been charged for aiding Pryor's escape - picked up Pryor in University City and the pair were last seen together in Olney on Wednesday afternoon.

As the manhunt unfolded, police shared more videos and photos of Pryor moving throughout the city. In one image shared by police. Pryor was spotted changing his hoodie outside an Olney corner store, and captured buying a pair of pants at a Target.

Investigators believe Pryor was "quasi-homeless" during his time on the run, and may have been staying with friends. Investigators were finally able to catch up with Pryor as he was boarding a SEPTA bus at 9th and Roosevelt on Sunday night.

U.S. Marshals recaptured Pryor several stops later, and found a handcuff key in his pocket during a pat-down search. Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark could not say whether Pryor used the key during his escape.

Clark added that other people who are suspected of aiding the teen during his time on the lam could also soon face prosecution.