Expand / Collapse search

Shane Pryor escape: Charges filed against recaptured Philadelphia teen prisoner

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Video: 17-year-old escaped prisoner Shane Pryor gets captured by U.S. Marshals

After four days of searching for escaped teen murder suspect Shane Pryor, U.S. Marshals have captured him and taken him into custody while getting off the bus near 3rd Street and Roosevelt Boulevard Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA - New charges have been brought against recaptured teen prisoner Shane Pryor, whose escape during a medical visit to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia sparked a four-day-long manhunt across the city. 

Pryor, 17, was charged Monday with Aggravated Assault, Hindering Apprehension, Escape, Simple Assault and Reckless Endangerment. He was also charged with assaulting a Juvenile Justice Service Center teacher weeks before his escape from custody.

The manhunt for Pryor began on Wednesday, when investigators say he visited Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment of a hand injury. Authorities said Pryor was uncuffed and with two prison staff members when he managed to exit a vehicle and escape. 

Featured

Shane Pryor: Escaped Philadelphia teen prisoner captured by US Marshals
article

Shane Pryor: Escaped Philadelphia teen prisoner captured by US Marshals

After five days of searching for 17-year-old escaped murder suspect Shane Pryor, U.S. Marshals captured him Sunday.

Pryor allegedly convinced a pedestrian on the street to let him use their phone, which police say he used to call 18-year-old Michael Diggs. Police say Diggs - who has since been charged for aiding Pryor's escape - picked up Pryor in University City and the pair were last seen together in Olney on Wednesday afternoon. 

As the manhunt unfolded, police shared more videos and photos of Pryor moving throughout the city. In one image shared by police. Pryor was spotted changing his hoodie outside an Olney corner store, and captured buying a pair of pants at a Target. 

Shane Pryor: Officials provide an update after capturing escaped teen murder suspect

U.S. Marshals Supervisor Deputy Robert Clark provides a detailed breakdown of the events leading up to and including the capture of 17-year-old Shane Pryor who escaped police custody last week.

Investigators believe Pryor was "quasi-homeless" during his time on the run, and may have been staying with friends. Investigators were finally able to catch up with Pryor as he was boarding a SEPTA bus at 9th and Roosevelt on Sunday night. 

U.S. Marshals recaptured Pryor several stops later, and found a handcuff key in his pocket during a pat-down search. Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark could not say whether Pryor used the key during his escape.

Clark added that other people who are suspected of aiding the teen during his time on the lam could also soon face prosecution.