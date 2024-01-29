Philadelphia police shooting: Officer injured in deadly corner store shooting released from hospital

A Philadelphia police officer injured Friday in a deadly shooting inside a corner store was released from the hospital.

The unnamed patrolman, a nine-year veteran of Philadelphia's police force, left Temple University Hospital on Monday afternoon surrounded by his fellow officers.

He was helped into a waiting Philadelphia police squad car and left the

Investigators say the officer was shot once in the thigh during a scuffle with 28-year-old Alexander Spencer inside a corner store on Mascher and Cambria streets.

A second officer who was involved in the confrontation returned fire and fatally struck Spencer, who police say died at Temple University Hospital.

It's not known at this time what lead police to want to stop Spencer, who, according to court records, has been arrested several times and as recently as 2023.

The officer's partner who fired the fatal shot was uninjured, and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per the department's policy.

Investigators say they are reviewing video footage of the incident that shows the officers struggling with Spencer and includes an audible gunshot.

Meanwhile, authorities are searching for 52-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez, who they say picked up Spencer's gun after the shooting and left the corner store.

A $10K reward has been offered for information that leads to Quinones-Mendez's arrest.