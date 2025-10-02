Car slams into Philadelphia home after being involved in crash: police
PHILADELPHIA - One person was injured after a car involved in a crash rammed into a Philadelphia home on Thursday morning.
What we know:
Authorities say a two-car crash happened near the intersection of Horrocks Street and Oxford Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
The crash caused one of the vehicles to crash into the first floor of a nearby home, according to police.
At least one person was injured.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said what caused the crash.