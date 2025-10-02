Car slams into Philadelphia home after being involved in crash: police

One person was injured after a car involved in a crash rammed into a Philadelphia home on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Authorities say a two-car crash happened near the intersection of Horrocks Street and Oxford Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The crash caused one of the vehicles to crash into the first floor of a nearby home, according to police.

At least one person was injured.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.