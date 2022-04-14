Car split in half in crash near Somerton gas station

article

Authorities are investigating a serious crash that occurred in Philadelphia’s Somerton neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred before 6 a.m. near the Bustleton Avenue and Byberry Road intersection.

The collision caused a vehicle to split in half after it appeared to have struck a pole near a gas station. SKYFOX video showed the rear half of that vehicle stuck to the pole, while the front half of the car wound up next to a nearby gas pump.

A pickup truck that is also believed to have been involved in the crash sustained heavy front-end damage.

Authorities have not yet released any information on injuries to any motorists.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter