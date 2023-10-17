Car thefts involving teenagers on the rise in Delaware, Philadelphia: 'It's very concerning'

Over 200 vehicles have been stolen over the last three months in New Castle County and police say many of the thefts have been perpetrated by teenagers.

The New Castle County Division of Police reports that 44 of the 51 people arrested for vehicle thefts in the three-month period are between 13-16-years-old.

Police say the thieves use the stolen vehicles for joyrides and abandon them. There are instances, however, where a stolen vehicle is used to commit a violent crime.

"We've had shooting where we get the suspect's vehicle plate, and it comes back stolen," New Castle County Division of Police Corporal Michael McNasby said.

Philadelphia International Airport has become a hotspot for vehicle thefts since the start of the year, with nearby rental companies being hit hard by armed thieves.

An attempted vehicle theft in the airport parking garage Thursday is what police say lead to a shooting that killed Officer Richard Mendez and hurt Officer Raul Ortiz.

Investigators are working to find out if the suspects involved in the deadly shooting are part of a young ring of car thieves that operates in Cherry Hill and Philadelphia.

Police believe the airport has become a hotbed for vehicle thefts because video surveillance is limited and there are no automatic plate readers to catch fleeing thieves.

Interim Commissioner John Stanford said the Philadelphia Police Department will discuss improved lighting and more cameras in specific places.