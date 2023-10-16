Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in connection with murder of Officer Richard Mendez at PHL

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:40PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - An arrest has been made after a shooting at Philadelphia International Airport claimed the life of a police officer last week, police confirm Monday afternoon.

Police say Richard Mendez, 50, was shot and killed when he and another officer attempted to intervene in a car theft inside the airport's parking garage. 

Mendez was struck multiple times in the torso when police say a suspect opened fired on both officers.

Officer Raul Ortiz was shot in the arm. Both were rushed to nearby hospitals where Mendez was pronounced dead and Ortiz was listed in stable condition, and released several days later.

Authorities confirmed last week that a suspect was also shot during the incident, but fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango.

A short time after the shooting, police believe that same Dodge Durango arrived at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and dropped off the wounded suspect, who later died. 

He has since been identified as 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera-Duran, and was spotted at CHOP in surveillance footage released by police.

As of Friday, police were still trying to identify as many as three additional suspects in the shooting. A $225,000 reward  is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting.

On Monday, Philadelphia police confirmed that an arrest was made, however no additional details were provided. City officials are expected to provide an update during a 2:30 p.m. press conference.