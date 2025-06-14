Wildfire in Burlington County burns through 5K acres, with over half contained: officials

article

The Brief A wildfire which started Friday morning in Burlington County, New Jersey is still burning. The Mines Spung fire is burning in Wharton State Forest. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service states that they have contained over half of the fire, but the spread of it has been quite large.



A wildfire which started Friday morning in Burlington County is still burning Saturday, though firefighters are working diligently to contain it and have over half of the fire under control.

What we know:

Despite recent heavy rain, a wildfire began burning in the Wharton State Forest, in Burlington County, Friday morning.

A small, private plane flying overhead noticed the flames and called it into officials.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has been tackling the flames and say that 5,000 acres have burned.

The crews have contained 60 percent of the blaze.

Local perspective:

Thick smoke spread across much of the region late Friday, leaving a campfire scent as far away as Delaware County early Saturday morning.

Crews have also closed the Batona Trail between Carranza Rd and Quaker Bridge Rd.

They also say five structures are threatened. There were no details regarding what the structures were.

The Lower Forge Campground and the Phillip M. Costello Preparatory Academy were evacuated Friday.

What's next:

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported.

A new update is expected by the NJ Forest Service around 8:30 Saturday evening.