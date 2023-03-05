Carjacking leads to police pursuit, one suspect apprehended, authorities say

Philadelphia police are seeking three more suspects after they arrested one for a carjacking that they say ended in a police pursuit.

On Saturday, around 9 p.m., officers from the 6th district responded to the 1200 block of Poplar Street for a carjacking.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victim about the stolen car information and the description for the suspects. When one of the officers went over the radio to inform the district of the car details, another officer observed the stolen car traveling southbound on Broad Street.

Authorities say the officer activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the stolen car when the offenders took off at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended at 700 Chester Pike in Prospect Park after the offenders crashed into a fence, according to police.

After the crash, police say four offenders fled from the car, but one suspect was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Once the stolen car was returned, police say a black handgun was on the front seat in plain view.

The offender that was apprehended was identified as one of the men who carjacked the victim, according to authorities, and they say arrest information will be released as soon as possible.