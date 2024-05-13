Carnival canceled at Concord Mall after fight leads to fatal shooting

A popular carnival is now canceled after a teenager was killed and another critically hurt this weekend.

Police say the victims were shot in a fight that broke out near the carnival entrance. Initially, organizers said they planned to keep the fair going, but changed course Monday.

One by one, car loads of disappointed kids and parents pulled into the parking lot at Concord Mall only to learn, despite the sign, the carnival was closed. They watched as workers packing up the Tilt-A-Whirl and hauled away concession stands. The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival canceled six days early because of safety concerns.

Delaware Anajah Mowbray expressed her disappointment this way, "I am pissed. I wasted my gas and I had come 40 minutes away. I am pissed about that."

The family friendly annual event, coincidentally run by the non-profit Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence, was marred by violence Saturday night. A shooting claimed the life of a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old was critically injured. It’s believed a fight started the gunfire. Delaware State Police are still searching for the p0erson responsible. The organizer says he was asked to cancel the event.

"I’m really sad for the family who lost someone," Executive Director of L.E.A.D., Nick Demauro, stated.

The carnival’s organizer says he’s heartbroken and disappointed that the event meant to get kids off the streets turned to tragedy. Even metal detectors, perimeter fencing and a large security presence wasn’t enough.

Demauro explained, "It’s a fun, family event to promote the organization to give people the opportunity for something to do in a safe environment."

As workers took down what’s left of the L.E.A.D. Fest, the corner that was busy Sunday night with amusements, games and food was empty Monday night. And, just the latest in a growing number of canceled spring carnivals plagued by violence and bad behavior.

"We can’t ever have nothing decent for the kids because there’s not a lot of programs for the kids and youth and that’s why they get in trouble and they are doing stuff they have no business doing," Princess Pinkston, of Wilmington, said.

"One bad person makes a bad decision and everyone suffers. It’s really sad," Demauro added.