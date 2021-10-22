Carnival held to benefit Montgomery County tornado victims

It’s a perfect example of triumph over tragedy. What was declared a disaster area after remnants of Tropical Storm Ida caused in early September was transformed into a weekend-long party to help the community recover at Upper Dublin's Loch Alsh Fields.



You certainly wouldn’t know a tornado hit here by the super slide, carnival games, or funnel cake. But just 50 days ago much of Ft. Washington and Upper Dublin Township was decimated by tornados. Within days of the community devastation, The Kiwanis Club of Ambler stepped up and organized a carnival to benefit the victims or organizations that help the victims.



"We thought this would be a great place to have it. Right in one of the damaged areas and bring our know-how of bringing people together and in 19 days we planned this carnival" said

Gene McGonagle, President of The Kiwanis Club of Ambler.



Thousands packed the carnival Friday night to ride the rides, play the games and help their neighbors in the process.



"Upper Dublin Strong is what we are. Our community has come together in ways you couldn’t imagine and it was immediately," said Mary Peck of community group Upper Dublin Strong.



A tornado destroyed Maahs family Ft. Washington home just hours after their three children went off to their first day of school.



"About a 200-foot oak tree crashed through our house and as our windows were blowing in all the kids got into the basement," said homeowner Tom Maahs.



He says the family is renting another home while theirs is rebuilt. They expect to be out of their home for the next year. The damage extensive. But so has been the response from the community.



"There’s a bond. When you go through something like this that’s traumatic. It forms a bond, it’s been, I don’t want to say cool experience but it’s been a humbling experience," he said.

The carnival lasts through Saturday night.

