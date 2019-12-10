Carson Wentz, wife expecting first daughter after gender reveal

article

Baby Wentz is a girl! Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and his wife Madison announced their first child is going to be a girl.

The Wentz family made their special announcement in a gender reveal video posted Monday afternoon.

Combining their love of football and hunting, Madison tossed a football into the air and Carson took the shot.

Pink smoke and excited cheers filled the air once it dawned that the Wentz family will be welcoming a little girl in the spring. " Beyond blessed with this little one on the way!" Carson wrote in the caption.

The Wentz family announced they were expecting their first child on Thanksgiving. Carson and Maddie officially tied the knot on July 15, 2018.