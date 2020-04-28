Carson Wentz, wife Madison announce birth of baby girl

article

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and his wife Madison announced the birth of their daughter, Hadley Jayne Wentz.

"Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents 😍 I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!" Wentz wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

In the photos shared on social media, Carson is wearing a shirt, which reads, "Promoted to Daddy."

The Wentz family announced they were expecting their first child on Thanksgiving. Carson and Madison officially tied the knot on July 15, 2018.

In the couple's gender reveal video in December, they combined their love of football and hunting, Madison tossed a football into the air and Carson took the shot. Pink smoke and excited cheers filled the air. " Beyond blessed with this little one on the way!" Carson wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Baby Wentz on the way! Carson Wentz, wife Madison expecting first child | Carson Wentz, wife expecting first daughter after gender reveal

Advertisement

The Philadelphia Eagles took to Facebook on Tuesday to welcome the bundle of joy into the world.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP