Casey, McCormick U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania race heads to mandatory recount: officials

The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania will now go to a recount, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt has announced.

Schmidt stated the unofficial returns in the race between Senator Bob Casey and Dave McCormick are so close as to trigger a mandatory recount under state law.

The returns for the U.S. Senate submitted by all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties show the totals are within the one-half of one percent margin.

Robert P. Casey Jr. – 3,350,972 (48.50%)

David H. McCormick – 3,380,310 (48.93%)

He went on to say after the counties are done counting, the recount should start no later than Wednesday, November 20th and finish by noon of November 26th.

Related article

The results must be submitted to Secretary Schmidt by noon of November 27th, when they can be published.

The Associated Press called the race for Republican Dave McCormick on November 7th, but all of the votes had not been counted. Senator Casey did not concede the race at that time, stating all of the votes should be counted.