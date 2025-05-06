Woman came just inches from death when bullets flew into Philly home: 'I got down'

article

The Brief A Philadelphia woman was sitting on her couch when her home was struck by stray bullets. Bullet holes can be seen in her walls following the shootout. She was not injured, but a teen boy was struck.



A typical night at home turned into one of terror when a Philadelphia woman's home got caught in the crossfire of a shootout this past weekend.

What we know:

Tina Sedziafa says she was sitting on her couch when she heard what she initially thought were fireworks late Saturday night.

However, it turns out they were actually gunshots from a shooting that erupted nearby.

Her home, which is located on the 2300 block of Pierce Street, was struck multiple times by stray bullets.

What they're saying:

"Then, I honestly heard what sounded like a ring or a coin dropping onto my hardwood floor, and I was like, oh that's really weird," Sedziafa said.

"I looked up, and I could literally see on my wall the two bullet holes and at that point I was like, oh my gosh, I got down on the floor because I didn't know if the shooting is going to continue."

Dig deeper:

Luckily, Sedziafa was not injured, but police say a 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound during the shootout.

An investigation is still underway.