Woman came just inches from death when bullets flew into Philly home: 'I got down'
PHILADELPHIA - A typical night at home turned into one of terror when a Philadelphia woman's home got caught in the crossfire of a shootout this past weekend.
What we know:
Tina Sedziafa says she was sitting on her couch when she heard what she initially thought were fireworks late Saturday night.
However, it turns out they were actually gunshots from a shooting that erupted nearby.
Her home, which is located on the 2300 block of Pierce Street, was struck multiple times by stray bullets.
What they're saying:
"Then, I honestly heard what sounded like a ring or a coin dropping onto my hardwood floor, and I was like, oh that's really weird," Sedziafa said.
"I looked up, and I could literally see on my wall the two bullet holes and at that point I was like, oh my gosh, I got down on the floor because I didn't know if the shooting is going to continue."
Dig deeper:
Luckily, Sedziafa was not injured, but police say a 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound during the shootout.
An investigation is still underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.