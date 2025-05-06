Expand / Collapse search

Woman came just inches from death when bullets flew into Philly home: 'I got down'

Published  May 6, 2025 12:05pm EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A Philadelphia woman was sitting on her couch when her home was struck by stray bullets.
    • Bullet holes can be seen in her walls following the shootout.
    • She was not injured, but a teen boy was struck.

PHILADELPHIA - A typical night at home turned into one of terror when a Philadelphia woman's home got caught in the crossfire of a shootout this past weekend.

What we know:

Tina Sedziafa says she was sitting on her couch when she heard what she initially thought were fireworks late Saturday night.

However, it turns out they were actually gunshots from a shooting that erupted nearby.

Her home, which is located on the 2300 block of Pierce Street, was struck multiple times by stray bullets.

What they're saying:

"Then, I honestly heard what sounded like a ring or a coin dropping onto my hardwood floor, and I was like, oh that's really weird," Sedziafa said.

"I looked up, and I could literally see on my wall the two bullet holes and at that point I was like, oh my gosh, I got down on the floor because I didn't know if the shooting is going to continue."

Dig deeper:

Luckily, Sedziafa was not injured, but police say a 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound during the shootout.

An investigation is still underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

