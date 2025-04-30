Man charged with first-degree murder in Trenton double shooting

article

A New Jersey murder suspect was arrested two weeks after a deadly double shooting in the state's capital.

Naquan Green, 37, is accused in the shooting that left 39-year-old Marquis Skillman dead and a woman injured.

Investigators say the deadly double shooting unfolded on the 200 block of East State Street in the early morning hours of April 19th.

What we know:

Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the 300 block of East State Street around 4 a.m. April 19th for reports of a shooting.

Police found Marquis Skillman, 38, and an unnamed 39-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were brought a local hospital, where investigators say Skillman died and the woman was placed in stable condition.

Naquan Green, 37, was arrested Monday in Ewing and was charged with first-degree murder, among other crimes.

What's next:

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office has filed a motion to detain Green pending trial.