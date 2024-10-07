Casey v. McCormick: Top issues in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race

article

A critical race for the U.S. Senate will come to a head in Pennsylvania on Election Day as voters cast their votes for president, along with several local candidates.

The Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey is fighting to maintain the majority for his party with a fourth-term win in battleground Pennsylvania. His seat is being challenged by the Republican nominee, Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO who lost his first run for Senate against Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 primary.

Both candidates won unopposed primaries for their prospective parties, and are now facing off in one of the nation’s most expensive races for victory on November 5.

Casey has called this his toughest re-election yet, and if he loses, a narrowly divided Senate would likely return to Republican control as all eyes turn to results in the swing state.

A combative debate saw the two come face-to-face as Casey tried to drive home the message that McCormick is a wealthy, carpetbagging ex-hedge fund CEO, while McCormick painted Casey as a weak, do-nothing career politician.

Abortion

Casey opposed abortion access when he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006. However, the 18-year incumbent began supporting abortion access bills after Roe v. Wade was dismantled by the Supreme Court in 2022. He had previously referred to himself as a "pro-life Democrat."

McCormick says he is pro-life, but opposes a federal ban on abortion, supporting exceptions for "rape, incest, and saving the life of the mother."

Economy

Casey has vowed to "grow and sustain" the middle class with fair tax policies, worker protection and labor rights. In an effort to protect Pennsylvania jobs, Casey also says he supports a crackdown on fairer trading practices, sponsoring a national security bill that addressed "countries of concern," including China.

McCormick touts his experience as a former CEO for creating jobs and eliminating wasteful spending in Pennsylvania, while claiming it qualifies him to navigate the United States’ economic relationship with China, which he says "poses the gravest threat to our security and well-being since the end of World War II."

Energy

Casey claims he has always opposed fracking bans, a hot-button issue in Pennsylvania that became a point of contention during the presidential debate. However, the senator says he supports its regulation and disclosure of chemicals to ensure the safety of Pennsylvania residents.

McCormick claims that Casey does support a ban on fracking. Meanwhile, he calls himself a "conservationist" who believes that America must be "energy independent" by using adaptation and energy policies.

Border security

Both Casey and McCormick tout securing the nation’s border as one of their policies this election.

Casey supports immigration reform with policies to bring undocumented immigrants "out of the shadows," while allowing those fleeing persecution to petition for asylum.

McCormick claims border policies supported by Casey have failed as he vows to "put an end to drug and human trafficking" by providing resources to border patrol agents.

