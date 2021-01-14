Joe Biden will become second Catholic president when sworn in

Joe Biden will become the second Catholic when he is sworn in on Jan. 20.

"He’s the guy I would see in the pew at the parish. If he didn’t have Secret Service protection he’d probably be the guy taking up the collection," Catholic journalist Rocco Palmo said.

Biden's faith has been front and center in the toughest times in his life. From the early tragic deaths of his first wife and daughter to the loss of his son Beau.

Biden goes to church weekly if not more is seen regularly at St. Joseph on the Brandywine.

"If it was a weekend trip or a holy day it was either find him a church or get him the mass times because he would not miss mass on the road," Rocco added.

Palmo believes Biden's Catholic values will come into play when it comes to presidential policy.

"Of course the Democratic Party and the church have long been at loggerheads in terms of abortion. But when it comes to immigrants, when it comes to looking out for the least, when it comes a priority for the poor and working people. These are the core elements of what we call catholic social teachings," Palmo said.

