A bear was caught on camera in someone's driveway on the 700 block of Harrison Road in Villanova, Radnor Township.

The curious bear was seen around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police are urging people to keep a watchful eye on their pets. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified of the sighting.

