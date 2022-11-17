Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle near Temple University's campus

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was stuck and killed by a driver near Temple University's North Philadelphia campus.

The deadly crash happened Thursday around noon near the intersections of North Broad and West Norris streets.

Police have not shared information on the deadly crash, but it's believed that the driver stayed at the scene.

"I heard that it was a black car pulling out of Beasley’s Walk that had hit a person riding a scooter," student Lucas Jackson said.

News of the crash saddened, but did not shock students who are familiar with traffic in the area.

"There’s always cars coming in and out of here because there’s stuff behind there and half the time people just come through here without knowing," student Nick Sowers said.

Police briefly shutdown the roadway during the noontime hours to investigate the deadly crash.

"You can’t expect anybody to be looking out for you. You’ve got to look out for yourself when you walk around here," student Nolan Reap said.

FOX 29 will update this story once police release more information.