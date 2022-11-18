Police: Officer injured in two-vehicle crash in Germantown

A Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital after being injured in a crash in Germantown.

According to authorities, the Wayne Avenue and W Rittenhouse Street area is shut down due to a two-vehicle crash around 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

FOX 29 captured video from the scene, which shows the damaged police cruiser.

Police say the officer was taken to a local hospital, but the officer's condition and the condition of any other individuals is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.