Police: Officer injured in two-vehicle crash in Germantown

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital after being injured in a crash in Germantown. 

According to authorities, the Wayne Avenue and W Rittenhouse Street area is shut down due to a two-vehicle crash around 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning. 

FOX 29 captured video from the scene, which shows the damaged police cruiser. 

Police say the officer was taken to a local hospital, but the officer's condition and the condition of any other individuals is unknown at this time.

 This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 