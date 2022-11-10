Caught on camera: Suspect who stole ATM from Ogontz gas station sought
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video stealing an ATM from a gas station in Ogontz.
According to police, the burglary occurred on November 3 at 2:40 a.m. at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street.
Authorities say the suspect entered the gas station through a broken window, ripped the ATM out of the wall and dragged it out of the door to a car.
According to officials, the gas station owner reported the burglary hours later, around 5:27 a.m.
Police released video surveillance in hopes of identifying the suspect involved.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.