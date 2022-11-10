Caught on camera: Suspect who stole ATM from Ogontz gas station sought

Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia
Suspect caught on video taking ATM from Ogontz gas station sought by police

Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing an ATM machine from a gas station in Ogontz.

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video stealing an ATM from a gas station in Ogontz. 

According to police, the burglary occurred on November 3 at 2:40 a.m. at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street. 

Authorities say the suspect entered the gas station through a broken window, ripped the ATM out of the wall and dragged it out of the door to a car. 

According to officials, the gas station owner reported the burglary hours later, around 5:27 a.m. 

Police released video surveillance in hopes of identifying the suspect involved. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 