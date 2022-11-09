Man, 31, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Police in West Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.

Officials say 18th District officers responded to the 4600 block of Walnut Street Wednesday evening, about 6:30, on the report of a shooting.

Officers found the man riddled with bullets on his leg and backside.

Police took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.