Teen charged in botched robbery turned deadly shooting aboard Broad Street Line SEPTA train

A 16-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a man during a botched robbery aboard a Broad Street Line train Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Rasheed Born is facing murder and weapons charges in the shooting death of 21-year-old Semaj Cherry at the Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue SEPTA station.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the station around 3 p.m. and found the victim, later identified as Cherry, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital where police say he died.

A teenage victim showed up a Jefferson Hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the arm and was placed in stable condition, police reported at the scene.

During the robbery, investigators said the victim pulled out his own gun and may have fired at the suspect. Several people were aboard the train during the robbery-turned-shooting.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports that police reviewed surveillance footage shows the shooter going through the victim's pockets.

Captain Jason Smith told reporters at the scene that the injured teen may have been an innocent bystander, but didn't rule out his possible involvement in the shooting.

An internal SEPTA email obtained by FOX 29's Steve Keeley a day after the homicide described the teenager as the gunman in a targeted robbery.

"The situation was tragic, but the train was carrying a number of passengers and we are fortunate that more people were not injured," a SEPTA official wrote.

Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of Born, and court documents show he is facing murder, weapons, and several reckless endangerment charges.