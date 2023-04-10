Caught on camera: Suspects sought for burglary at Seaport Museum in Penn's Landing

Surveillance footage captured the moment two suspects stole from a Philadelphia museum, and now police are looking to identify them.

The masked suspects were seen entering the Independence Seaport Museum in the early morning hours of April 7.

The Seaport Museum contains collections of maritime history and culture along the Delaware River and is located in the Penn's Landing complex.

Police say they took a welder and tools, then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.