Philadelphia police: 2 homes invaded by armed men just 30 minutes apart in Oxford Circle

A 15-year-old boy was inside when two men busted through the front door, but police say the home invasions didn't end there for Oxford Circle residents.

Police say the suspects were both armed with knives when they invaded a home on the 1400 block of Kerper Street at 9:20 a.m. Monday.

The teen told police the men said they were looking for a man named "Julio," then searched the second floor and fled with $5,000 cash and a vehicle title.

Just 30 minutes later, officers were called to a second home invasion less than a mile away on the 6100 block of Belden Street.

Police say two men, also armed with knives, broke in through the front door, and demanded money from a man sleeping inside before fleeing.

It is unclear if both home invasions are connected, or if the same suspects invaded each home.

No injuries were reported, and no suspect description available at this time.