Cause of death unknown after man found dead in Kensington

Police are investigating the death of a man they say was found in Kensington Tuesday morning.

The victim was found lying face down on the 3300 block of Braddock Street around 1 a.m.

Responding officers observed the victim bleeding from his face, neck, and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man had at least one laceration on his arm and other trauma to his body, but they are working to determine exactly how he died.

Police say they have yet to identify the victim. They say he was in his late thirties or early forties.

The investigation is ongoing.

