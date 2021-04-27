CDC expected to unveil new guidance on outdoor mask-wearing as Biden also set to address COVID-19 response

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to unveil new guidance on outdoor mask-wearing for unvaccinated people on Tuesday as President Joe Biden works to lay out the country’s path back to normal.

Biden is scheduled to give remarks at 1:15 p.m. ET on the state of the pandemic response. Before that, the White House COVID-19 Response Team is scheduled to give updates at 12:30 p.m. ET.

U.S. officials have said a focus in the coming weeks will be on easing guidance for vaccinated people, both in recognition of their lower risk and to provide an incentive to get shots.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, acknowledged Sunday that the risk of COVID-19 transmission in an outdoor setting is "really low," especially for fully vaccinated individuals.

"What I believe you’re going to be hearing, what the country is going to be hearing soon, is updated guidelines from the CDC," Fauci told ABC’s "This Week." "The CDC is a science-based organization. They don’t want to make any guidelines unless they look at the data and the data backs it up."

"But when you look around at the common sense situation, the risk is really low, especially if you’re vaccinated," he added.

Biden, who spent his first 100 days in office encouraging Americans to mask up and get vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus, will next be tasked with overcoming challenges of getting more shots in arms as demand sags and helping the country emerge from a year of isolation, disruption and confusion.

In the U.S., COVID-19 deaths are down to fewer than 700 per day and average daily cases are below 60,000. Officials insist there is a long way to go before the country can be fully at ease, but the progress is marked.

"We’re excited about the progress we’ve made, and the opportunity ahead of us, and because of the vaccination program we built we’re further along than almost anyone predicted," said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients in a Monday interview. "It means we’re closer to returning to normal."

Going forward, the Biden administration seeks to finish the nation’s mass vaccination campaign, overcoming lagging demand and communicating in clear terms what activities can be safely resumed by those who are vaccinated.

To date, 43% of Americans have received at least one shot.

Key milestones include Biden's July Fourth pledge that Americans can safely gather with friends and family, and the start of the new school year, when the president hopes to have all schools open safely.

On Inauguration Day in late January, the notion of COVID-19 vaccine supply eclipsing demand seemed fanciful, with only priority groups eligible for shots and an underground economy emerging for "extra doses" for everyone else.

Now, shots are so plentiful in many places that the White House is encouraging states and pharmacy partners to set up walk-in sites for doses without appointments.

This "new phase," as Biden’s team calls it, has been the subject of intense preparation since even before the president’s inauguration. Wary of wasting a moment, Zients and other officials drafted a mountain of emails to launch the federal bureaucracy into action to be sent in the first minutes after their government email accounts were activated. Even as more Americans get vaccinated, Zients said, the White House wasn’t letting up its urgency just yet.

"I think this exact same approach that served us well the first 100 days will serve us well for the next 100 days," he said.

One of Biden's first actions in office was to increase the federal government's orders for the vaccines to ensure supplies for all Americans by early summer. Now the U.S. is able to turn to share some of the precious supply with the world, as the White House announced Monday it would do with roughly 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in the U.S. but not yet authorized for use there.

Biden also vowed to assist India, now facing a devastating virus surge and an overwhelmed medical system, and said the U.S. sent much-needed supplies such as oxygen, diagnostic tests, treatments, ventilators and personal protective equipment.

At the same time, the White House was instrumental in an agreement reached with drugmaker Sanofi on Monday to help scale up production through next year of Moderna's two-dose shot, which makes up more than 40% of doses administered in the U.S.

Believing most Americans who have yet to get a shot would do so if it were easier, the White House has deployed billions of dollars toward ads encouraging vaccines, community programs to bring doses to the hardest to reach Americans, and tax credits to encourage employers to give their workers paid time off to get protected.

"In this next phase we’ll focus on increasing accessibility, building confidence, continuing to put equity at the center of everything we do," Zients said of the push to maximize the number of Americans vaccinated in coming months. "It’s not going to be easy, but neither was getting to 200 million shots in less than 100 days, and we did that."

The Associated Press contributed to this story. It was reported from Cincinnati.