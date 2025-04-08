Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday in Philly: 2026 52 Weeks of Firsts Celebration announced

The Brief Celebrations for America’s 250th Birthday will be yearlong in Philadelphia with the "2026 52 Weeks of Firsts Celebration" kicking off in January. The celebration recognizes a variety of firsts, including Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church which was founded over 200 years ago. The community is encouraged to submit Philadelphia Firsts to add to the list of firsts to be celebrated.



Happy almost 250th birthday America!

The Philadelphia Historic District 250th Committee has announced plans for ‘2026 52 Weeks of Firsts Celebration’ and the annual Red, White and Blue To-Do celebration on July 2 in honor of America’s 250th anniversary next year at the National Constitution Center on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

"We’ll celebrate Philadelphia Firsts each week of the year. So, we’ll have 52 celebrations at locations all across the city," said Vince Stango, Co-chair of the Historic District Partners 250th Committee and the COO of the National Constitution Center. "I’m a little partial to the signing of the U.S. Constitution so that’s a first that’s near and dear to my heart and I think really fun things people would never think happened in Philadelphia. The first Girl Scout cookie sale or the first showing of a major motion picture."

During the announcement, Stango and Amy Needle, Co-chair of the Historic District Partners 250th Committee, shared a variety of "firsts" from Philadelphia.

"I’m sure you know all about the first zoo, and the first children’s hospital but did you know that the first slinky was made right here in our city and sold at Gimbel’s Department Store?" asked Needle.

Organizers said the citywide, year-long event will educate, celebrate and commemorate creativity and ingenuity founded in Philadelphia over the past 250 years.

Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church is one of the 52 being celebrated, as its history runs over 200 years in Philadelphia.

"We are standing on the oldest parcel of land continuously owned by African-Americans not only here in Philadelphia, but also in the United States purchased by Richard and Flora Allen in 1791," said Reverend Carolyn Cavaness, Pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church.

Rev. Cavaness believes Mother Bethel will be celebrated in February to honor their founder Richard Allen’s birthday.

"We’re alive, we’re here, history-making and also have been a place of affirmation and celebration. A place of self-help and determination for the uplift of all people," said Rev. Cavaness, the first female pastor of Mother Bethel.

The Red, White and Blue To-Do celebration held on July 2 annually will be even bigger this year and in 2026, as a day of pomp and parade featuring red wagon floats.

Millions of dollars in investments are also underway throughout the Independence National Historical Park.

"We have about $85 million of ongoing investments right now, so that includes Independence Hall, the First Bank of the United States, the West Wing of Independence Hall and the Great Essentials Exhibit," said Superintendent Steve Sims, Independence National Historical Park. "So, we’re getting all of that ready and it’s going to be great."

What you can do:

If you have a Philadelphia First you want to suggest to be added to the list of celebrations, submit them to info@historicphiladelphia.org.