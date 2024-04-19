Celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album "Tortured Poets Department" at these Philly listening parties

article

Taylor Swift dropped her new album "The Tortured Poets Department" Friday and, because we don’t want you "Down Bad" listening to it all alone, here are some spots in Philly where you can join other Swifties and listen to the highly-anticipated album.

Tortured Taqueria Department at Taqueria Amor

Taqueria Amor is hosting a ‘Tortured Taqueria Department’ popup menu from April 18-28.

Swifties can enjoy on-theme decor while enjoying a delicious menu featuring the return of Taylor’s Tacos.

The restaurant is also collaborating with Mainstreet Music and diners who bring their Taqueria Receipt April 19-21, will receive a special discount on a Taylor Swift LP Vinyl & CD !

Swiftie Hot Yoga

Join Amrita Yoga & Wellness Friday 4/19 from 6 p.m to 7 p.m for a pop-up Hot Yoga Flow to honor Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department"

Attendees can expect to move through all levels of Vinyasa Flow while listening to the new album.

Kittens & Poets: A Taylor Release Party

Morris Animal Rescue is bringing a couple of kitten litters to Latchkey at 1502 E Passyunk Avenue Friday from 5-7 p.m. for folks to listen to the album while having some cute and cuddly moments with cats.

All ages are welcome to attend. Ten percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the Morris Animal Rescue.

Taylor's Version: Swiftie Department Listening/Dance Party at Brooklyn Bowl

Bop while you bowl at Brooklyn Bowl located at 1009 Canal Street Saturday April 20 at 9:30 p.m.

Swifies can gather together for a full-blown dance and bowl party while listening to the 14 Grammy Award winner.

Free Friendship Bracelet Making & Listening Party at Evil Genius Beer Company

Evil Genius Beer Company, located at 1727 North Front Street, is creating an exclusive listening party as they play the new T-Swift album from front to back.

They will also have a free friendship bracelet making station, themed cookies, and have the ability to turn any beer into a glitter beer by asking for it to be "Taylor’s Version".