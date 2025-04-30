Celebrating cops helping kids and a fundraiser for Philadelphia Police Athletic League

The Brief 57th annual Philly PAL Awards Gala was held in Fishtown. Money raised will benefit 18 PAL centers that serve 5,000 youth. Four people honored Wednesday night including for PAL Officer of the Year.



Wednesday night shined a spotlight on the Police Athletic League. Their longtime mission is keeping kids busy and safe and create positive relationships between police and the communities they serve.

What we know:

Wednesday night's fundraiser will go to the city's 18 centers that support 5,000 youth with free opportunities like homework help, sports, mentorship and field trips.

The gala was held at Switch House in Fishtown.

What they're saying:

"Tonight is also about community and a celebration of the impact of PAL because of dedicated officers," said 19-year-old Aaron Foy, who co-hosted the 57th annual Philly PAL awards gala. He is now a college student and a product of the Police Athletic League.

Foy spoke before about 500 people about how PAL helped him.

"I would say that we have a lot of trouble in our city and we also have a lot of love in our city that comes from people like PAL that are inside of PAL. For any families that are looking to have their kids go down the right track and not be somebody that is in the streets it is very important to have these people inside these programs," he said.

His former PAL Officer, Jackie Little, was one of four people honored.

"I've been on the force for 36 years. I have been a PAL officer for 22 years," she said. Officer Little received the PAL Officer of the Year award.

"I do have two PAL members that have come to me and they have become ministers. I have one that is an attorney now and one is that is a dean in school," she said.

Big picture view:

FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson asked Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, who was a PAL kid, about it being essential to the well-being of kids.

"Two hours after school within two miles from school is one of the most dangerous times for young people. We know that those after school programs, that time after school, is the most critical time and being able to fill that time with PAL or other programs absolutely makes our kids safer," said Commissioner Bethel.

Foy says his PAL officer had the most impact on him.

"She has been there with me since I was 14 years old and stood with me every part of the way. And I think there is a lot of people who can speak to that for their own PAL officers too," he said.