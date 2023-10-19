Celebration of life, funeral announced for slain Philadelphia Officer Richard Mendez

Family, friends and fellow officers will gather next week to pay tribute to the life and legacy of a 22-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Richard Mendez, 50, was shot and killed when he and Officer Raul Ortiz attempted to intervene in a car break-in at Philadelphia International Airport last week.

Police say a suspect opened fire on the officers, hitting Mendez multiple times in the torso, and Ortiz in the arm. Both were rushed to nearby hospitals where Mendez was pronounced dead.

Mendez was three days shy of celebrating 23 years as a member of the force. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

His life will be honored during a 2-day Celebration of Life announced Thursday by the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.

Services will begin Monday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at John F. Givinsh Life Celebration Home at 10975 Academy Road in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, a viewing will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter and Paul, followed by Words of Remembrance at 11:30 a.m. and a funeral mass at noon.

The interment will take place at Forest Hills Cemetery at 25 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, immediately after the funeral services.

Mendez's murder left his police department and community completely shattered as fellow departments, unions, and local businesses and organization rallied to collect a reward totaling nearly $300,000 for any information leading to arrests.

Three suspects have since been taken into custody to face a list of charges, including murder and attempted murder. A fourth suspect was killed the night of the deadly airport shooting.

Philadelphia police say "everyone responsible for the shooting is now in custody," but that the investigation is far from over.