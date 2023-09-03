Celebrity barbers continue annual free haircut event in West Philly ahead of back-to-school

There is nothing like a fresh haircut to get the school year off to a great start. Nearly 200 free haircuts took place Sunday, in West Philadelphia, with Barbers Who Care showing out.

"There’s nothing else that raises your self-esteem more than 20 points then a haircut!" exclaimed Kenny Duncan, with Barbers Who Care. "There’s nothing, flat out!"

A fresh buzz can do more than just make a person look good. That’s the reason behind the mission of Barbers Who Care, run by celebrity barber Kenny Duncan who, for the 14th year in a row, is giving out free back-to-school haircuts. "To be able to give them a haircut and be able to have a dope conversation, impactful conversation, means the world to us, because we see what it does."

Diamond Waters has five children, or as she affectionately refers to as her own little football team. A haircut for everyone just before school could make for an expensive day, so she says she is grateful for events like this.

"If they came up with this every year, they could bring a lot of families out here. If they don’t have money, like this benefits everyone," Waters stated.

School supplies and backpacks were also handed out along with free haircuts and Super Bowl champ and former Philadelphia Eagle Rodney McLeod made the trip to West Philly to support the cause.

"You see me today with a fresh cut, myself! It’s a difference maker. When you walk out the chair, you become a new person, it feels like," McLeod explained. "Instantly confident and boost your self-esteem and we want to install that in a lot of these young men who are here getting haircuts."

10-year-old Brian Thomas not only walked out of the venue with a fresh cut, but also with some fresh shoes. He says there’s nothing like feeling your best. "It’s going to be different because people are going to look at me and say, ‘I like your haircut!’"