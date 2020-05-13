Cemetery worker allegedly attacked while enforcing social distancing

A cemetery worker was allegedly attacked while trying to enforce social distancing before a burial service.

The president of the West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd says the “unfortunate incident” occurred last Thursday morning.

The cemetery’s facilities manager was “pitching in” as the person telling families that only 10 people would be allowed to gather around the grave due to social distancing. The manager Chris Conti, 54, a 6-year employee who refused to speak on the record with FOX 29, was allegedly assaulted by a family member angry at the news.

According to a source with knowledge of the incident, Conti was tackled and knocked to the pavement suffering broken ribs and a bruised lung.

Lower Merion police were called but the alleged attacker left the scene. A police spokesperson says an investigation is underway.

Nancy Goldenberg, president and CEO of West Laurel Hill, says it’s an emotional time for everyone and the cemetery has hired a security firm to impose social distancing.

